8 people arrested at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday

The charges these protesters face resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and more.

WASHINGTON — Eight people have been arrested in Black Lives Matter Plaza on a variety of charges following a clash with DC Police Tuesday evening.

Of the eight, five are charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

One person has been charged with assault on a police officer, one was charged with simple assault and another was charged with threats to kidnap or injure/resisting arrest.

DC Police said the arrests happened around 9:30 p.m. and there are still protesters in the area following the arrests.

More than six weeks of protests have been seen in the District following the death of George Floyd in late May at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

No further information has been released on the arrests of protesters Tuesday evening.