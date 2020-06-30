Study: DC, Baltimore among worst-run cities in America

The study compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

WASHINGTON — With local governments' leadership abilities being tested by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the recent protests and the upcoming presidential election, a new study shows the District and Baltimore are among the worst-run cities in America.

WalletHub looked at the 150 most-populated U.S. cities and looked at the efficiency of the city operation. They then assigned each city a "Quality of Services" score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories -- including transit, crime, and education -- which was then measured against the city's per-capita budget.

Washington, D.C. was named the worst-run city, ranking 150th on the list. Nearby cities such as Baltimore were ranked 128th on the list, while Frederick, ranked 79th.

D.C. was among five cities with the highest long-term debt per capita, while Baltimore was among the cities with the lowest long-term debt per capita.

With education, Baltimore ranked 144th for its graduation rate, while Frederick ranked second.

Baltimore also ranked among the cities with the highest violent crime rate and it ranked low for its health rate.

Most recently, WalletHub also released a report on the State Economies with the Most Racial Equality, comparing the 50 states and D.C. across eight key metrics.

The data in the report compares the difference between white and Black Americans in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate, and homeownership rate.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most equality.

The survey showed that the District's economy placed 51st, or in the bottom half in the following areas:

Racial Equality in D.C.’s Economy (1=Most Equality; 25=Avg.):

51 – Median annual income

– Median annual income 51 – Labor-force participation rate

– Labor-force participation rate 51 – Unemployment rate

– Unemployment rate 43 – Poverty rate

– Poverty rate 51 – Homeless rate

– Homeless rate 51 – Share of executives

When looking at racial equality in both Maryland and Virginia, Maryland ranked 13th, followed by Virginia ranking 16th.