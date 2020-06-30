Study: DC, Baltimore among worst-run cities in America

WASHINGTON — With local governments' leadership abilities being tested by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the recent protests and the upcoming presidential election, a new study shows the District and Baltimore are among the worst-run cities in America.
WalletHub looked at the 150 most-populated U.S. cities and looked at the efficiency of the city operation. They then assigned each city a "Quality of Services" score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories -- including transit, crime, and education -- which was then measured against the city's per-capita budget.
Washington, D.C. was named the worst-run city, ranking 150th on the list. Nearby cities such as Baltimore were ranked 128th on the list, while Frederick, ranked 79th.
D.C. was among five cities with the highest long-term debt per capita, while Baltimore was among the cities with the lowest long-term debt per capita.
With education, Baltimore ranked 144th for its graduation rate, while Frederick ranked second.
Baltimore also ranked among the cities with the highest violent crime rate and it ranked low for its health rate.
Most recently, WalletHub also released a report on the State Economies with the Most Racial Equality, comparing the 50 states and D.C. across eight key metrics.
The data in the report compares the difference between white and Black Americans in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate, and homeownership rate.
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most equality.
The survey showed that the District's economy placed 51st, or in the bottom half in the following areas:
Racial Equality in D.C.’s Economy (1=Most Equality; 25=Avg.):
- 51 – Median annual income
- 51 – Labor-force participation rate
- 51 – Unemployment rate
- 43 – Poverty rate
- 51 – Homeless rate
- 51 – Share of executives
When looking at racial equality in both Maryland and Virginia, Maryland ranked 13th, followed by Virginia ranking 16th.
"One way to help Black Americans achieve greater economic equality is to increase funding for schools in underserved districts with high minority populations, since a better education can lead to better job opportunities in the future," said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst.
RELATED: A new report says DC youth are some of the most 'at-risk' in the U.S. Now, a non-profit is working to change that