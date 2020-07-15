List: Back-to-school plans for districts across the DMV

Plans for across the DMV have a variety of approaches to teaching children during the 2020-21 school year.

WASHINGTON — Back to school plans from across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are making their way to students, parents, teachers and staff.

Plans for across the DMV have a variety of approaches to teaching children during the 2020-2021 school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what we know so far for school districts in our area:

Virginia

Manassas City Public Schools: The start date for school in the fall is Aug. 31. The school year will be virtual learning online.

Fairfax County Public Schools: Parents have until July 15 to decide if they want students to do virtual or in-person learning. The default option that will be selected for families who do not respond in time will be in-person learning.

Loudoun County Public Schools: Parents have until July 15 to decide if they want students to do virtual or in-person learning. The default option that will be selected for families who do not respond in time will be in-person learning.

Alexandria County Public Schools: Parents received a survey to decide on virtual or in-person learning.

Arlington County Public Schools: Superintendent is recommending that school starts online and wants to delay the school year's start date to after Labor Day.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: The school system plans to reopen on Aug. 17, and is asking families to weigh in on a variety of in-class and digital learning options.

Maryland

Charles County Public Schools: School year will start with ALL virtual learning. Under the proposed plan students will receive four days of online instruction and Wednesdays will be independent studies for students to seek one-on-one meetings with teachers and counselors.

Montgomery County Public Schools: School board discussed preliminary plans for school in the fall that includes: Students in elementary and middle schools will be split to two groups and high schools will be split into three. Each group will receive two or three days of in-person learning with remaining instruction online. There will also be an ALL virtual learning option.

DC

DC Public Schools: TBA

A new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 24% of teachers have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Trump Administration has put increasing pressure on schools across the country to fully open with five days a week instruction, even threatening to cut off funding for school systems that resist.