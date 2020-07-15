Fredericksburg City Public Schools plans to reopen, asks families to weigh in on learning options

x
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg City Public Schools plans to reopen on August 17, and is asking families to weigh in on a variety of in-class and digital learning options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and their parents will be able to pick from a hybrid option (40% face-to-face blending with 60% distance learning), or if recommended by a teacher and approved by an administrator, the 80% face-to-face option.

To choose these options, families will have to sign in to the PowerSchool Parent/ Student portal.

Families can change their responses under the class registration section of the Parent/ Student portal.

