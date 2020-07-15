Fredericksburg City Public Schools plans to reopen, asks families to weigh in on learning options

Fredericksburg City Public Schools plans to reopen on August 17, asking families to weigh in on a variety of in-class and digital learning options amid COVID-19.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg City Public Schools plans to reopen on August 17, and is asking families to weigh in on a variety of in-class and digital learning options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and their parents will be able to pick from a hybrid option (40% face-to-face blending with 60% distance learning), or if recommended by a teacher and approved by an administrator, the 80% face-to-face option.

To choose these options, families will have to sign in to the PowerSchool Parent/ Student portal.

Families can change their responses under the class registration section of the Parent/ Student portal.