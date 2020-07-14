Charles County Public Schools to start academic year via virtual learning

Charles County Public Schools is set to start its 2020-21 school year on Monday, Aug. 31.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 5-2 Charles County Board of Education vote on Monday will put all its students on a digital learning plan to start the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus.

The current plan for online learning for all grade levels would be four days of digital learning during the week, and teachers will provide live instruction using a new learning management platform through Synergy, according to the District.

Children will be required to attend all live lessons unless absent due to illness. Teachers will use traditional grading.

While the school year will start online, Phase 2 of the plan from Charles County would allow for in-person learning for special populations of students that need it most.

The school district is reaching out to students in special populations and their parents, as well as all teachers, to see the comfort level of a return to in-person learning at some point this fall.

Special populations of students include students qualifying for special education, 504 students, English Learners (EL) students, students without technology access, Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, homeless and displaced students, and students of parents who are CCPS employees and bus drivers.