Manassas City Public School back-to-school plans include 100% digital learning to start academic year

MANASSAS, Va. — A meeting on Monday for Manassas City Public Schools shared that the district will go 100% to digital learning to start the 2020-21 school year.

The start date for students was moved to August 31 during the meeting, and In the coming days, families will receive additional information from the division and from school staff regarding the virtual learning environment for each school, device distribution, meal availability, and other operational details, said MCPS.

MCPS added that students, parents and teachers will have more time to adjust to learning during this pandemic with the push back of the start of school to August 31.

"The School Board did not take this decision lightly. Although there is a strong desire to have everyone back on campus, the health and well-being of students and staff remain the Board’s top priorities," said MCPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman, Superintendent.