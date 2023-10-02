DC first responders try to save man they believed was overdosing only to learn he had been shot

The man was found slumped over on a park bench in possession of drug paraphernalia, police say. It was not apparent he was shot.

WASHINGTON — Police say a gunshot victim was given Narcan on Sunday after first responders mistakenly believed he was suffering from a suspect overdose when he was found slumped over a park bench in Northwest D.C.

At 9:37 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to McPherson Square for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police say when the man was first located, he was found slumped over a park bench in possession of drug paraphernalia and it was not apparent to responding officers and EMS that the victim was shot. As a suspected drug overdose, he was provided Narcan. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The OCME forensic investigator who responded to the scene found a gunshot wound on the man's body. It was later determined Narcan was unnecessary in this case. Health officials say Narcan does not have any effect on someone who doesn't need it and did not cause further damage in this case.

