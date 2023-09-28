Police search for shooter who killed woman in Prince George's Co.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Upper Marlboro Thursday afternoon.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 3:45 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a home. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the woman killed. There is no word on any suspect description at this time.
Investigators have not released any information regarding possible motives or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.
Anyone with information may contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
