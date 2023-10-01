Woman found shot to death inside her SE DC home

Detectives say further investigation revealed the shooting was domestic-related.

WASHINGTON — Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found shot to death inside her Southeast, D.C. home early Sunday morning.

At 3:49 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of 13th Street, Southeast, for a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman inside her home suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Investigators have since identified the victim in this shooting as 52-year-old Patricia Johnson of Southeast, D.C. Her suspected shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Desmond Thurston, also of Southeast, D.C. Police arrested and charged him with first-degree murder while armed for his suspected involvement.

The relationship between the victim and shooter is unclear at this time. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or what happened in the moments before.

The investigation into this deadly shooting is active and ongoing.

