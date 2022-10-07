Police: Man found dead 'from trauma' inside Prince George's County home

Detectives believe the homicide was not a random act. They are working to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

BOWIE, Md. — A man was found dead inside a home after suffering from trauma early Friday morning in Bowie, Maryland, police said.

According to Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road around 7:10 a.m. When they arrived, they located a man inside a home suffering from trauma.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. Police have yet to provide any additional details about the victim or suspects.

If anyone has information relative to the incident, please call Prince George's CrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

