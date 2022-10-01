Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

Stephon Edward Jones is charged with first and second degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Darrion Herring.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August.

Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into custody and charged with first and second degree murder, and other charges. Jones is accused of shooting 20-year-old Darrion Herring inside the Mall at Prince George's on Aug 18.

The City of Hyattsville Police and Prince George's County Police were called to the mall after the shooting and discovered Herring in the food court, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the mall.

The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside of a mall in the city of Hyattsville was taken into custody this morning. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsvillehttps://t.co/ygNnxu3XkB pic.twitter.com/iMKBcJWzIs — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 6, 2022

Officials believe Jones shot Herring during an argument. However, Herring's family claims Jones threatened Herring in a bathroom prior to the shooting.

"A guy made a threat to shoot him while in the bathroom because he thought he was looking at him," claimed Herring's relative.

The family member says Herring was in the food court meeting with a client with disabilities for his occupation.

Police had been searching for Jones since the shooting. Ultimately, he was taken into custody by DC Police. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Prince George’s County.