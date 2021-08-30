8-year-old shot by stray bullet made honorary member of Bowie State football team

PJ Evans' family was given a Bulldogs jersey signed by all of the team's players and coaches.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The search continues for who shot and killed a young boy in Prince George's County.

On Sunday, family and friends held another tribute for Peyton "PJ" Evans. The 8-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as he played video games at his cousin's home last week.

The vigil was held on the football field at Thomas Pullen Arts Academy in Landover and included a balloon release in honor of PJ. The Bowie State University football team also made PJ an honorary Bulldog, and gave his mother a jersey signed by all of the players and coaches.

Community members near and far have been calling for justice in the boy's death. Washington Football Team star player Chase Young posted a picture with PJ on his Instagram page, with a caption calling for an end to violence. D.C. pastor and JJ Hairston also asked his followers on social media to speak up if they know anything in a separate social media post.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case. They do not believe PJ was the intended target when someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover last week.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear. Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said police are investigating and want to bring justice to the family, who he has spoken with after the killing of their child.

"We intend to find the people responsible for this," the chief said last week. "We want to bring justice to the family. Our hearts are heavy, and we are grieving with them."