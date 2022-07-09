3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street

The 3200 and 3300 blocks of Walters Lane have seen a violent past few days, with four shot and suspects running a car into an officer in separate incidents.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,

On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated and their injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Officials did not confirm what time the incident happened, or any identifying information about the victims or any suspects.

Just days ago, on Tuesday, another double shooting occurred. Two men suffered gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. Their injuries were also said to be non-life-threatening, police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, two men were taken into custody after an officer noticed a car illegally parked on the same block.

When police went to investigate, the suspects sped up and ran into an officer, striking his lower body. They went on to hit multiple police cruisers, officials confirmed. There is no word on what kind of injury the officer received but police say the officer is expected to be okay.

Although both suspects initially ran from the scene, the man and woman were ultimately taken into custody at the 4300 block of Byers Street.