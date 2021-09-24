2 DC Police officers charged in chase, fatal moped crash of 20-year-old

Karon Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after he crashed a moped following an attempted traffic stop by the officers.

WASHINGTON — Two DC Police officers have been indicted in the death of a 20-year-old who was killed in a crash following an attempted traffic stop and police chase.

Karon Hylton-Brown crashed a moped he was driving into a vehicle in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest on Oct. 23. Police said they initially tried to pull Hylton over for not wearing a helmet as he rode his moped on a sidewalk, a misdemeanor traffic crime. Police say Karon fled on the moped, and officers followed him in their cars.

In an indictment that was unsealed Friday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia charged 37-year-old officer Terence Sutton with second-degree murder and federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky, 53, was also charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Sutton and Zabavsky are expected to attend a virtual hearing Friday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment on the case until after that hearing.

"We will provide an update and statement in a follow-up email after the hearing," Public Information Officer Bill Miller said. "Because this is a pending case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has no further comment."

#BREAKING In body cam video just released by DC Police, there’s no sign the cruiser struck Karon Hylton, 20, before he collided with a car. Big question is whether they continued to pursue him after it was clear he wouldn’t stop. That’s a serious violation. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rfZ3MYih5Z — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) October 29, 2020

Following the incident, protesters and police clashed for days over the death of the 20-year-old father.

During a news conference several days after Karon's death, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham could not say why officers were attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Newsham said if the incident involving Hylton were merely a traffic issue, the officers should not have chased, per MPD's pursuit policy.

“If you make a determination that this person who is fleeing, and you don’t have something serious in nature, you need to discontinue," Newsham said. "If you go past that point it becomes an unauthorized pursuit."

Mayor Muriel Bowser added that D.C. Police officers were following the scooter that Hylton was riding, despite the policies against chasing vehicles.

"We have very clear policies about no chasing. It should be obvious by now. Why? Because chases can be dangerous," Bowser said during the news conference.

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George has been calling on the U.S. Attorney's Office to bring justice to Karon Hylton's death and hold the officers involved accountable for months. The officers involved in Karon's death were placed on paid administrative leave pending a decision from the U.S. Attorney's Office, George said.