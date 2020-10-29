'Somebody has to answer' | A mother demands justice for her son after a fatal moped crash

Protesters and police clashed for a second night over the death of a 20-year-old father. Body camera footage of the crash that caused his death is expected Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Day two of protests over the death of a 20-year-old father ended with flashbangs being deployed, chemical irritants being sprayed into a crowd and DC Police reporting multiple officer injuries and arrests. But the night began back where Karon Hylton lost his life.

A small group of friends and family gathered at the intersection of 7th and Kennedy streets Northwest, preparing to march to the Fourth District police station to demand answes for the second night in a row. DC Police say Hylton crashed and died after they attempted a traffic stop for riding a moped on the sidewalk without a helmet. But community members say they want body camera footage and a full police report from the incident to be released.

Led by Hylton's mother, the crowd began a .7-mile walk to police headquarters, gaining supporters as they marched.

"Justice for Karon, justice for Karon, justice for Karon," Hylton's mother said, with tears in her eyes. "Somebody has to answer. Bowser, please come to 4D."

A crowd is growing at the corner of 7th and Kennedy Streets NW — where Karon Hylton was hit and killed Friday.



They’re holding a vigil and then marching to 4D police headquarters to demand the officers involved are fired. @wusa9 @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/lkMTBr4yGt — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) October 28, 2020

Maureen Brown, an organizer of the protest, said they want to see the officers involved in the attempted traffic stop fired.

"We need to take action on this officer," Brown said. "This kid didn't deserve this."

At the station, officers had prepared for possible protest activity, with fencing around the building and lines of cops in riot gear on bikes, after the previous night's protests led to smashed windows and six injured officers. Protesters quickly broke through the fencing, and police held the line for several hours.

Just before 10 p.m., WUSA9 reporters witnessed a large line of officers marching down Georgia Avenue, pushing protesters back and chanting "move." Officers were seen spraying irritants into the crowd of protesters and utilizing flashbangs.

"We’re just tired of it," Brown said. "We’re a community that comes together. As you can see we love Karon.”

DC Police said several officers sustained injuries Wednesday, but do not yet know how severe the injuries are or exactly how many officers were hurt. Police also confirmed there had been arrests, but did not know how many.