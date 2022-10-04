Get your child up-to-date on their immunizations as DC Health holds weeklong clinic

From October 11-16, DC Health, in partnership with Safeway, will offer a mass childhood vaccination clinic at the site of the Ward 7 COVID Center.

WASHINGTON — DC Health is holding a weeklong vaccination clinic to ensure children are up-to-date on their required vaccinations.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the site of the Ward 7 COVID Center located on Minnesota Avenue NE from October 11-October 16, 2022 to get their required immunizations before safely returning to school.

The clinic, held in partnership with Safeway, will operate during the week that elementary school students, who have not received all their vaccines, will be excluded from school.

Officials say this Safeway clinic supplements the vaccination opportunities offered by many other pediatric providers in the District, including clinics operated by Unity Heath Care and Mary’s Center, and private pediatricians’ offices. In addition, Children’s National Hospital will offer high-volume pediatric vaccination clinics at five locations from early October through mid-November. Visit PedsVax.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information on children’s vaccination clinics in the District.