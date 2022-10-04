x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Get your child up-to-date on their immunizations as DC Health holds weeklong clinic

From October 11-16, DC Health, in partnership with Safeway, will offer a mass childhood vaccination clinic at the site of the Ward 7 COVID Center.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — DC Health is holding a weeklong vaccination clinic to ensure children are up-to-date on their required vaccinations.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the site of the Ward 7 COVID Center located on Minnesota Avenue NE from October 11-October 16, 2022 to get their required immunizations before safely returning to school.

The clinic, held in partnership with Safeway, will operate during the week that elementary school students, who have not received all their vaccines, will be excluded from school.

RELATED: Free flu vaccines available at several DC COVID Centers

Officials say this Safeway clinic supplements the vaccination opportunities offered by many other pediatric providers in the District, including clinics operated by Unity Heath Care and Mary’s Center, and private pediatricians’ offices. In addition, Children’s National Hospital will offer high-volume pediatric vaccination clinics at five locations from early October through mid-November. Visit PedsVax.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information on children’s vaccination clinics in the District.

This Safeway clinic will be located at 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE. Appointments can be scheduled here.

RELATED: DC mobile clinic to deliver back-to-school shots to children in the District

RELATED: Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV

RELATED: Here's what it takes to approve vaccines for children

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out