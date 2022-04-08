Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV

Bookbag, check, school supplies, check, first day of school outfit, check, immunizations,...

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Back to school is upon us and as parents check off their to-do list of things needed to send their children off, immunizations could find its way to the top of the checklist.

Across the country, many families fell behind on required vaccinations during the last few years due to the pandemic.

Now that schools are back in full swing, health departments are making the push to get families to make sure they are up-to-date.

As doors prepare to open to students across the DMV, schools and health departments are making it easy to access the vaccinations needed to attend. Throughout the region multiple clinics are being hosted to make sure the students are getting all the shots they need for their age and grade level.

D.C.

District law requires students in all D.C. schools including private, parochial, and independent schools, to be fully compliant with required vaccinations to attend school. Schools are required to verify immunization certification for all students as part of attendance.

Do you know if your student has all their recommended shots to attend school? Use this helpful flyer from DC Health.



English - https://t.co/zK93T9lP2n



Spanish - https://t.co/RFJF7gZG7C pic.twitter.com/COHhGGQbig — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) July 25, 2022

In the District, three main resources, other than the child's regular healthcare provider, are available to provide youth with vaccines.

Virginia

In Virginia, state law requires students entering kindergarten, seventh grade, senior year of high school, and for new students transferring into schools to provide proof of require vaccinations.

The Fairfax County Health Department has prepared a list of resources families can utilize to get their student vaccinated. Click here to schedule an appointment or find a clinic.

Parents, you've probably reminded your kids about summer reading and started purchasing school supplies. But have you booked your child's immunization appointment yet? Don't wait until the last minute, make sure your children are up to date! https://t.co/y8zMJCLMNG pic.twitter.com/73QLsKA8SB — FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) August 8, 2022

Maryland

In order to attend school in Maryland all children are required to have immunizations required by the state. Parents are responsible for providing proof of immunization to the school or proof of an appointment for the immunizations needed within 20 calendar days of the first day of school.

Prince George's County has free clinics for back-to-school immunizations for students of the county. Click here to schedule an appointment.