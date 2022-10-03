Flu shots back in stock at DC COVID clinics

DC residents can now get their free KN95 masks, flu shots, booster shots, take-home COVID tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test all in one place.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents are encouraged to get their free flu vaccine shots while supplies last.

On Monday, Mayor Bowser tweeted that residents can access free KN95 masks, flu shots, vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test at the following COVID Centers.

Residents have access to free KN95 masks, flu shots, vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test — all in one place. Here are today's COVID Centers.



For more info visit https://t.co/6M9038Vcd8 pic.twitter.com/N1Cf11AgvU — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 3, 2022

Find free flu vaccine shots available near you here.

Annual flu shots are recommended starting with 6-month-old babies. Flu is most dangerous for people 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health problems including heart and lung diseases.

According to the CDC, it is perfectly OK to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time.

A study suggests people who get both the COVID-19 booster and a flu vaccine at once were slightly more likely to experience side effects like fatigue and aches, but says reactions resolve quickly.

Although the exact timing of flu season varies, health officials recommend people get their flu shot beginning in October as flu activity often begins to increase.

UPDATE: Flu vaccine doses are back in-stock and available now at DC Health’s COVID Centers. To find a vaccine site near you, visit https://t.co/Ko2X2X0r0j. — DC Health (@_DCHealth) October 1, 2022

Flu shots change each year in an effort to target the strains scientists predict to be most prominent, and are effective for about six months.