Flu shots back in stock at DC COVID clinics

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents are encouraged to get their free flu vaccine shots while supplies last.
On Monday, Mayor Bowser tweeted that residents can access free KN95 masks, flu shots, vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new self-administered PCR test at the following COVID Centers.
Find free flu vaccine shots available near you here.
Annual flu shots are recommended starting with 6-month-old babies. Flu is most dangerous for people 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health problems including heart and lung diseases.
According to the CDC, it is perfectly OK to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time.
A study suggests people who get both the COVID-19 booster and a flu vaccine at once were slightly more likely to experience side effects like fatigue and aches, but says reactions resolve quickly.
Although the exact timing of flu season varies, health officials recommend people get their flu shot beginning in October as flu activity often begins to increase.
Flu shots change each year in an effort to target the strains scientists predict to be most prominent, and are effective for about six months.
The CDC advises against getting vaccinated too early, because protection may decrease over time—but defines “too early” as July or August.
