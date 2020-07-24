Need to be tested again for COVID-19? Here's what you should know before you go

Some counties won't allow retesting at its free drive-thru testing sites unless the person has symptoms. But, there are other options.

WASHINGTON — As coronavirus cases surge throughout the country and in the DMV, you may be thinking about getting another COVID-19 test if you've had one already. But, if you choose to get retested at one of the free drive-thru testing sites in your community, you may have to consider another health facility.

If one thing is clear, this coronavirus pandemic is far from over. One of the ways people can prevent the spread is through testing. Knowing your status when it comes to the virus is critical to protecting yourself and others.

Early this year, community test sites were set-up allowing residents in different jurisdictions to walk or drive-up for a free COVID-19 test. But as demand increases, some counties like Prince George’s are imposing a limit. Residents are unable to get more than one test, at a county-run test site, unless they have symptoms.

“We do not have the resources to test residents multiple times based on exposure when they have no symptoms,” said Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter in a statement. “However, we will review on a case-by-case basis.”

Prince George’s County leads the state of Maryland with more than 21,000 cases. Just this past week, 4,000 people were tested. If residents meet push back for retesting at a site because they don’t have symptoms, they are encouraged to make an appointment with their healthcare provider or visit an alternative health facility for retesting.

“Although more test kits are available, the supply is not unlimited,” Dr. Carter said. “Those who become symptomatic will be tested regardless of a previous test with us.”

Fairfax County takes a similar stance with retesting at its “targeted testing events.” Those temporary test sites are designed for populations at high-risk who may have limited resources for testing, according to Fairfax County Health Department Spokesperson John Silcox.

Most testing in Fairfax County is happening through hospitals, Urgent Care centers, pharmacies and community health clinics.

Silcox said retesting at community events is not offered unless a person has symptoms. He also reminds residents of the CDC’s test-based strategy.

“The CDC states that a test-based strategy is not recommended to determine when someone can discontinue isolation and return to work,” said Silcox, highlighting one of the reasons people may want another test.

Currently, Fairfax County leads the state of Virginia with more than 15,000 cases. At least 500 people have sought tests in a day, according to Silcox. More residents are encouraged to get tested.

Unlike Fairfax and Prince George’s Counties' limitations at community test sites or events, retesting – whether you feel symptoms or not – is permitted in Arlington and Montgomery Counties.

If people know they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or would like to make sure they have not since their last test, retesting is welcomed. they are good to go in D.C. too.

Right now, the US leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases with more than four million. More than 144,000 Americans have died from the virus.