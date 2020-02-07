Gov. Hogan announces additional steps to further expand COVID-19 testing in Maryland

Hogan says that state health officials are strongly encouraging anyone who works in close-contract settings, as well as those who recently traveled, to get tested.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As Maryland health officials continue to call for caution and vigilance in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced additional steps to further expand testing in the state.

The plan will include a new Maryland Department of Health (MDH) directive instructing physicians to order a test for any individual who requests it, as well as an additional testing site options.

Hogan also announced that state health officials are strongly encouraging anyone who works in close-contact settings, as well as individuals who have traveled or returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel, to get tested.

"While other states are experiencing testing shortages, the State of Maryland will continue to have an abundant supply of testing available at no out-of-pocket cost to anyone in our state who wants to be tested,' Hogan said. "As more and more people are returning to the workplace, and as more Marylanders are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become even more critical."

New Health Order In Maryland

A new Maryland Department of Health order instructs health care providers across the state to order a test for any individual who requests it, regardless of symptoms.

As some testing sites continue to require a doctor’s order, the new directive ensures that this requirement may no longer pose an obstacle to Marylanders who wish to be tested.

MHD's new order advises individuals belonging to one of the following categories to contact their healthcare provider to arrange to be tested:

Asymptomatic individuals where COVID-19 exposure may be possible, including contact with confirmed cases, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, individuals employed in close-contact settings, and individuals who have attended large gatherings. Individuals who have traveled to or returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel

Maryland's New COVID-19 Testing Sites

COVID-19 testing has now expanded to more than 220 sites in Maryland, including new sites meant to address an increase in a summer activity, Hogan said.

The following locations are new COVID-19 testing sites in the state:

Deep Creek Lake: The Garrett County Health Department, along with MDH and local partners, is offering appointment-free, drive-thru testing at Deep Creek Lake. Testing will be held at the Garrett County Fairgrounds at 270 Mosser Road in McHenry from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

The Garrett County Health Department, along with MDH and local partners, is offering appointment-free, drive-thru testing at Deep Creek Lake. Ocean City: The Worcester County Health Department and the town of Ocean City are now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Ocean City Park and Ride. The site is located at 12940 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean City, and appointments are available by calling 410-632-1100 x 1119.

The Worcester County Health Department and the town of Ocean City are now offering COVID-19 testing by appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West Ocean City Park and Ride.

Expanded Scheduling Options

To further increase convenience and accessibility at COVID-19 testing sites, MDH and local partners are now providing patients with the ability to schedule their own appointments online at more sites.

Patients can schedule their own appointments at the Columbia VEIP, Pimlico Race Course, and Baltimore Convention Center testing sites by visiting coronavirus.maryland.gov and clicking on the "Testing" tab.

Although an appointment is strongly encouraged, the Pimlico Race Course and Baltimore Convention Center testing sites will continue to accommodate walk-up patients.

No doctor's order is required at these sites.

Both the Glen Burnie VEIP and Six Flags America theme park will no offer no-appointment, drive-thru testing.