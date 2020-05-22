17 CVS pharmacies in Maryland offer drive-thru coronavirus testing

Self-swab test results will take approximately three days and appointments are needed.

MARYLAND, USA — Two days after authorizing Maryland's1,200 pharmacies to order and administer COVID-19 tests, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that 17 CVS locations in the state would offer drive-thru testing.

Patients will stay in their cars the whole time, and be given a self-swab kit and instructions. A CVS pharmacist will watch as the patient does the swab to ensure it's being done correctly. The test will then be sent to a third-party lab for processing, and results will be received in approximately three days.

"Following our announcement that Maryland has reached a critical milestone in its long-term COVID-19 testing strategy by dramatically expanding the availability of testing for residents, these new, additional sites are another important step to further increase testing access for communities across Maryland," Gov. Hogan said. "We will continue working closely with CVS Health and all of our partners in the private sector, along with Maryland’s world-class health care systems and local governments, to protect residents’ health and safety and support our state’s safe and gradual recovery."

Testing at CVS locations begins May 22, but unlike the state-operated testing that began Thursday at Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, patients will need an appointment. Register with CVS in advance here..

CVS testing sites in Maryland:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

Carroll County

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774

Howard County

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Similar test sites are being rolled out at nearly 350 CVS locations across 14 states.