If you've been tested for COVID-19 at this local lab, health officials ask that you get retested or seek medical attention

The Advanced Pain Medicine Institute in Maryland may have produced invalid COVID-19 test results. Health officials are encouraging patients to get retested.

GREENBELT, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has ordered to immediately end all collection and processing of COVID-19 specimens at Advanced Pain Medicine Institute (APMI) after an investigation revealed some discrepancies.

An investigation into APMI locations in Maryland revealed that the lab did not have certification to conduct tests and patients were not able to get their test results, MDH said.

Secretary Robert R. Neall with MDH issued an order requiring APMI to terminate immediately all collection and processing of COVID-19 specimens.

“The Maryland Department of Health’s primary concern is the health and safety of Marylanders,” said Secretary Neall. “Until Advanced Pain Medicine Institute demonstrates that it is in full compliance with the Code of Maryland Regulations, it must cease all COVID-19 specimen collection and processing,” said Secretary Neall.

Patients who received testing from APMI at any of the listed events may have invalid test results. Patients are encouraged to consider getting another test and if they are symptomatic they should seek medical attention, MDH said.

Here's a list of several events in recent days:

June 6, 2020, at Church of Philippi, 7422 Race Rd., Hanover, MD 21076

June 13, 2020, at Southern Baptist Church, 1701 North Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21213

June 16, 2020, at Bilingual Christian Church, 6000 Erdman Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205

APMI is required to notify patients that their test results may be invalid and is ordered to provide a complete accounting of all patients that tested at their facilities to MDH.

APMI’s license has been suspended by MDH’s Office of Health Care Quality and the facility can no longer operate as a medical laboratory and conduct laboratory testing.

MDH is working in conjunction with the local health departments in Howard County, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore City to ensure that those who were tested at the events listed know about the APMI and where they can be retested.