Prince George's County has now had more COVID-19 cases than 20 states

The majority-Black metropolitan county has reported more than 19,000 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — On Tuesday, Prince George’s County – an affluent, metropolitan county bordering the nation’s capital – reported its 19,000th case of the coronavirus. That gives it a count higher than 20 states, despite having a smaller population than all but five of them.

Prince George’s is sometimes billed as the wealthiest Black county in America. It is, in fact, one of the Blackest – ranking among the 30 counties in the country with the highest population of Black residents. And it is, on average, wealthier than most of the U.S., with a median household income of $82,000; $20,000 higher than the national median of $62,000.

But that relative wealth hasn’t shielded Prince George’s residents from the ravaging effects of COVID-19 that have disproportionately affected Black Americans. The county accounts for more than a quarter of the entire State of Maryland’s coronavirus cases, and has a higher case count than any other part of the DMV, including the much-denser District of Columbia.

According to state-by-state coronavirus case numbers tracked by the New York Times, Prince George's County has more cases now than these 20 states:

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Kansas

New Mexico

Delaware

Oregon

Puerto Rico

Idaho

South Dakota

New Hampshire

North Dakota

West Virginia

Maine

Wyoming

Alaska

Montana

Vermont

Hawaii

One reason may be that Black and Hispanic Americans disproportionately hold low-wage, essential jobs that cannot be done from home. Jobs like grocery cashiers and health care workers. According to a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 19.7% of Black workers and 16.2% of Latino workers say their jobs allow them to work from home, while 37% of Asian workers and 29.9% of white workers say they can telework.

Black people are also more likely to be uninsured or to live in communities with low-quality health care, a 2018 University of Michigan study found, which has led to an increase in pre-existing and chronic health conditions in the Black population. Coronavirus patients with existing medical conditions have been show to have far worse outcomes.

In April, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the county health department also believed, based on data it was seeing, that men were waiting too long to get treatment after contracting the coronavirus. Since Prince George’s population is 61% Black, that means Black men in particular were suffering worse outcomes than their neighbors.

Across the DMV, Black patients have made up a disproportionate percentage of the cases and deaths from the virus. In Maryland, a state that’s 29% Black, 35% of cases and 42% of deaths from the coronavirus have been Black patients. In D.C., the number is even higher, with Black patients representing three-quarters of COVID-19-related deaths.

In response to the outbreak, Prince George’s County did take more stringent measures – delaying reopening behind the rest of the state for two weeks and doing so in a modified fashion when it did start. Those measures have slowed the spread of the virus from its peak in late May, when the county was averaging more than 380 new cases a day. As of July 1, Prince George’s was averaging 63 new cases a day – an 84% drop from its peak.

Jordan Fischer is an investigative reporter with WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.