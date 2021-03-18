Maryland will enter vaccine phase 2A on Tuesday, Gov. Hogan says

The governor rolled out an updated timeline for all vaccine groups in Maryland.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland will move to Phase 2A of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan on Tuesday, March 23, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday.

The governor also rolled out an updated timeline for all vaccine groups. All Marylanders will be eligible to receive a vaccine no later than April 27, Hogan said. The expanded eligibility comes after news from White House officials that states should begin to see a significant increase in vaccine supply beginning the week of March 29.

“With the announcement of this plan, every single Marylander now knows when they will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Hogan said. "Our goal throughout this process remains the same: we do not want to leave any Marylander behind.”

The state has officially vaccinated more than two million people, and has vaccinated more people than 34 other states, Hogan said. Maryland administered more vaccines at long-term care facilities than 37 other states and is averaging a record 43,034 shots per day.

As of today, the governor said nearly 25% of all Marylanders have been vaccinated, including nearly two-thirds of Marylanders age 65 and older. He also said the Six Flags of America vaccination site has administered more than 100,000 shots.

Maryland will also launch a pilot program this week to provide vaccines to primary care practices throughout the state as part of an effort to better reach vulnerable communities, Hogan said. The program will begin with 37 practices chosen due to their ability to serve Black and Hispanic communities and rural areas, according to Hogan.

Another state program will provide $12 million to community-based vaccination initiatives led by hospitals, the governor said.

The Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force will launch mobile clinics in areas with less vaccine access to supplement these efforts, Hogan said. They will vaccinate between 60 and 160 people per day.

"I want to ask all Marylanders to please get vaccinated when it is your turn," Hogan said.

But just because you become eligible for a vaccine does not mean you will immediately be able to book an appointment, the governor cautioned.