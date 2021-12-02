How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among the major chains expanding COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday as part of a partnership with the federal government.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The push to immunize more Americans against the coronavirus now includes several major retail pharmacy chains.

Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are among the major pharmacy and drugstore chains that will start giving COVID-19 vaccines received from the federal government.

The free vaccinations are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a state and federal partnership that targets getting immunizations in underserved areas.

However, many pharmacies may not have vaccines or only received a limited supply at first.

The initial rollout this week includes some 6,500 pharmacies around the country. The plan is to eventually expand the program to 40,000 pharmacies.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at CVS

Starting Feb. 12, a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering vaccinations in these 11 states:

California

Connecticut

Hawaii

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Only about 333 out of 10,000 CVS locations nationwide will be offering vaccinations in-store to start.

Vaccines at CVS stores will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.

CVS has asked customers not to contact individual locations to setup an appointment.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club

Eligible participants can schedule an appointment to get a vaccine on the Walmart and Sam's Club websites. A Sam's Club membership is not required to obtain a vaccination.

These are the 22 states where Walmart and Sam's Club will be administering vaccines from the federal government:

Before trying to schedule an appointment, you're asked to verify your eligibility through your state health department's website.

In addition to the 22 states administering federal allocations, Walmart and Sam’s Club is also administering vaccinations under state allocations in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walgreens

Starting Feb. 12, Walgreens will be offering a limited number of vaccinations across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the federal program. Eligible individuals will be based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, when vaccines becomes available. As of Feb. 2, the company said it would not be providing vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

The states and jurisdictions where Walgreens is a federal partner are: