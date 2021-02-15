How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — Making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland is a three-step process: (1) determining which phase you fall into (2) pre-registering or filling out an interest form if necessary and (3) booking an appointment when it’s your turn. We’ll walk you through these steps below. Feel free to share this guide with anyone you know who needs assistance.
PLEASE NOTE: If you pre-register or fill out an interest form, this is not a scheduled appointment. You will be contacted when the vaccination site is ready to schedule you.
1. AM I ELIGIBLE?
Here's who is eligible to be vaccinated in Maryland:
- All licensed, registered and certified health care providers
- Front line hospital staff
- Nursing home residents and staff
- Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities
- Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS
- Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers
- Correctional health staff and officers
- Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A
- Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions
- Front line judiciary staff
- Continuity of government
- Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
- Adults age 65 and older
- Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:
- Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment
- End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)
PLEASE NOTE: Some counties are not on the same page with the state with their vaccine rollouts - so it's a good idea to check with your local health department to confirm your eligibility. And another thing - supply is extremely limited. So even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.
2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Maryland, visit these sites:
Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Maryland. Here they are, listed below.
- Sign up through your county. The links and phone numbers for each Maryland county are listed in the next section (alphabetically)
- Use Maryland’s vaccination site locator. You will need to contact the clinic indicated to schedule an appointment and then the clinic will verify your eligibility to be vaccinated. Visit the vaccine site locator here: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c&find=
- The Maryland Health Dept. has a vaccination website for public clinics in each county (including the mass vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America), where you can also preregister with providers: www.marylandvax.org
- Contact your local pharmacy.
- Pharmacies with online scheduling: Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway, Giant Pharmacy, Walmart, Sam's Club
- Contact local hospitals.
- You can find Maryland COVID-19 vaccination sites at retail locations (including Safeway and Rite Aid) listed here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/maryland-retail-vaccination-sites.
- Veterans enrolled in Veteran Affairs Healthcare: Washington DC VA Medical Center https://www.washingtondc.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or Martinsburg VA Medical Center https://www.martinsburg.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp
- Talk to your health care provider; many are planning to offer the vaccine to priority patients when they can get it.
Below, you can view vaccination and registration information for each county. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, on a Mac, press the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. On a PC, press the CTRL and "F" keys. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.
- Allegany County
Visit this website: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx
You can also call your local senior center to register over the phone. Those phone numbers are below.
Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710
Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510
George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842
Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930
- Anne Arundel County
Visit this website: https://aahealth.org/covidvaccines/
If you are eligible, click “Sign up here” in the maroon box to preregister.
Here's the direct preregistration link: https://aacounty.org/covidvax
They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.
You can also call the COVID Health Line: 410-222-7256 M-F 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.
- Baltimore County
General Vaccine Information: https://coronavirusvaccineoutreach-bc-gis.hub.arcgis.com
Preregistration link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c268c6f40463480baae69154b7845ffd
They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment!
You can also call 410-887-2243
- Baltimore City
Visit this website: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a
Scroll down for instructions.
You can also call 410-396-2273
- Calvert County
Visit this website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine
Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration form” in purple
You can also call 410-535-0218
- Caroline County
Visit this website: https://carolinecovid19.org/vax
You can also call 410-479-5880
- Carroll County
Visit this website: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/
Scroll down and click the yellow box that says “NEW! COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Forms!”
You can also call 410-876-4848
- Cecil County
Visit this website: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/
Scroll down for COVID-19 vaccination info, resources and pre-registration.
Direct link to pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXyOjlEIFStJkjBuNCpdR-w9rj2AcruHKGMP2I1Mq5Lg2QDw/viewform
Step-by-step vaccine registration instructions: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PDF-CCHD-VAX-REGISTRATION-PROCESS-01_27_2021.pdf
You can also call 410-996-1005
- Charles County
Visit this website: https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/
You can also call 301-609-6900
- Dorchester County
For county vaccine info and resources: www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=COVID-19
Pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2ikcmmgmpEQVaXSEPeNIYf1RFRUVWVURx4w2XpOBtzfcVQg/viewform
You can also call 211, a call line that’s available 24/7. The Dorchester County Health Department number is 410-228-3223 and is available M-F 8-4:30.
- Frederick County
Visit this website: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine
Vaccine interest form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=LTTGSAY4Q0id7GpAsbuHNwWNYN1Yz5tBp0XTFg0s7vVUMENLRVNLTkJJT1gyMkFaOTVLT0xSUTUwViQlQCN0PWcu
You can also call the Frederick County COVID-19 Appointment Line, available M-F 8-5. See more info below.
English: 301-600-7900
Spanish: 301-600-7905
- Garrett County
Visit this website: https://garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/
When appointments are available, a registration link is available at the top of the homepage at garretthealth.org.
You can also call 301-334-7698
- Harford County
Visit this website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/the-harford-county-covid-19-vaccination-plan/
Vaccine screening form: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/
You can also call 410-612-1779
- Howard County
Visit this website: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
Vaccine registration information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration-Guidance
You can also call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6300
- Kent County
Visit this website: https://kenthd.org/covid-19/
You can also call the Kent County Health Department at 1-410-778-1350
- Montgomery County
General vaccine information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
Scroll down and click the red “preregister” button if you are eligible.
You can also call 311. If you’re outside of Montgomery County, call 240-777-0311
- Prince George’s County
Visit this website: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
Preregister here: https://covid19vaccination.princegeorgescountymd.gov/
You can also call the Prince George’s County Health Department at 301-883-7879
- Queen Anne’s County
Visit this website: https://www.qac.org/1460/COVID-19-Vaccination-Info
Interest form: https://www.qac.org/FormCenter/Online-Forms-5/COVID19-Vaccine-Interest-Contact-Informa-60
You can also call Queen Anne’s County Health Department Call Center at 443-262-9900, available M-F 8-4:30
- Somerset County
Visit this website: https://somersethealth.org/community-health-services/coronavirus-covid-19/
Scroll down for vaccine information.
If you are eligible and want to schedule an appointment for a vaccination send an email to somerset.covidvax@maryland.gov
You can also call the Somerset County COVID-19 Hotline at 443-523-1920
- St. Mary’s County
Visit this website: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/
Scroll down for vaccine registration information and instructions.
You can also call 301-475-4200 ext. 1049. Due to call volumes you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call.
- Talbot County
Visit this website: https://talbotcovid19.org/
Scroll down to complete an interest form for your category.
You can also call the Talbot County Health Department at 410-819-5600
- Washington County
Visit this website: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/
Scroll down for vaccination information. Click the big yellow button for your category to submit a wait list registration.
You can also call the Washington County Senior COVID Vaccine Call List Assistance Hotline at 1-833-231-1852
- Wicomico County
Visit this website: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/
Instructions to book an appointment: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-do-I-get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine_.jpg
You can also call 410-912-6889
- Worcester County
Visit this website: https://worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase scroll down for registration instructions and vaccine information.
You can also call 667-253-2140 to register for the clinic waiting list.