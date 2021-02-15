How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland

All the information you need, by county.

MARYLAND, USA — Making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland is a three-step process: (1) determining which phase you fall into (2) pre-registering or filling out an interest form if necessary and (3) booking an appointment when it’s your turn. We’ll walk you through these steps below. Feel free to share this guide with anyone you know who needs assistance.

PLEASE NOTE: If you pre-register or fill out an interest form, this is not a scheduled appointment. You will be contacted when the vaccination site is ready to schedule you.

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

Here's who is eligible to be vaccinated in Maryland:

All licensed, registered and certified health care providers

Front line hospital staff

Nursing home residents and staff

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities

Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS

Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers

Correctional health staff and officers

Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A

Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions

Front line judiciary staff

Continuity of government

Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees

Veterinarians and support staff

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Adults age 65 and older

Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:

Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment

End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Solid organ transplant recipients

Sickle cell disease patients

Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)

PLEASE NOTE: Some counties are not on the same page with the state with their vaccine rollouts - so it's a good idea to check with your local health department to confirm your eligibility. And another thing - supply is extremely limited. So even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Maryland, visit these sites:

Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Maryland. Here they are, listed below.

Sign up through your county. The links and phone numbers for each Maryland county are listed in the next section (alphabetically)

Use Maryland’s vaccination site locator. You will need to contact the clinic indicated to schedule an appointment and then the clinic will verify your eligibility to be vaccinated. Visit the vaccine site locator here: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c&find=

The Maryland Health Dept. has a vaccination website for public clinics in each county (including the mass vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America), where you can also preregister with providers: www.marylandvax.org

Contact your local pharmacy. Pharmacies with online scheduling: Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway, Giant Pharmacy, Walmart, Sam's Club

Contact local hospitals.

You can find Maryland COVID-19 vaccination sites at retail locations (including Safeway and Rite Aid) listed here: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/maryland-retail-vaccination-sites.

Veterans enrolled in Veteran Affairs Healthcare: Washington DC VA Medical Center https://www.washingtondc.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or Martinsburg VA Medical Center https://www.martinsburg.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Talk to your health care provider; many are planning to offer the vaccine to priority patients when they can get it.

Below, you can view vaccination and registration information for each county. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, on a Mac, press the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. On a PC, press the CTRL and "F" keys. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.

Allegany County

Visit this website: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx

You can also call your local senior center to register over the phone. Those phone numbers are below.

Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710

Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510

George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842

Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930

Anne Arundel County

Visit this website: https://aahealth.org/covidvaccines/

If you are eligible, click “Sign up here” in the maroon box to preregister.

Here's the direct preregistration link: https://aacounty.org/covidvax

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.

You can also call the COVID Health Line: 410-222-7256 M-F 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

Baltimore County

General Vaccine Information: https://coronavirusvaccineoutreach-bc-gis.hub.arcgis.com

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment!

You can also call 410-887-2243

Baltimore City

Visit this website: https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a

Scroll down for instructions.

You can also call 410-396-2273

Calvert County

Visit this website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine

Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration form” in purple

You can also call 410-535-0218

Caroline County

Visit this website: https://carolinecovid19.org/vax

You can also call 410-479-5880

Carroll County

Visit this website: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/

Scroll down and click the yellow box that says “NEW! COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Forms!”

You can also call 410-876-4848

Cecil County

Visit this website: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/

Scroll down for COVID-19 vaccination info, resources and pre-registration.

Direct link to pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXyOjlEIFStJkjBuNCpdR-w9rj2AcruHKGMP2I1Mq5Lg2QDw/viewform

Step-by-step vaccine registration instructions: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PDF-CCHD-VAX-REGISTRATION-PROCESS-01_27_2021.pdf

You can also call 410-996-1005

Charles County

Visit this website: https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/

You can also call 301-609-6900

Dorchester County

For county vaccine info and resources: www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=COVID-19

You can also call 211, a call line that’s available 24/7. The Dorchester County Health Department number is 410-228-3223 and is available M-F 8-4:30.

Frederick County

Visit this website: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine interest form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=LTTGSAY4Q0id7GpAsbuHNwWNYN1Yz5tBp0XTFg0s7vVUMENLRVNLTkJJT1gyMkFaOTVLT0xSUTUwViQlQCN0PWcu

You can also call the Frederick County COVID-19 Appointment Line, available M-F 8-5. See more info below.

English: 301-600-7900

Spanish: 301-600-7905

Garrett County

Visit this website: https://garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/

When appointments are available, a registration link is available at the top of the homepage at garretthealth.org.

You can also call 301-334-7698

Harford County

Visit this website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/the-harford-county-covid-19-vaccination-plan/

Vaccine screening form: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/

You can also call 410-612-1779

Howard County

Visit this website: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine registration information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration-Guidance

You can also call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6300

Kent County

Visit this website: https://kenthd.org/covid-19/

You can also call the Kent County Health Department at 1-410-778-1350

Montgomery County

General vaccine information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Scroll down and click the red “preregister” button if you are eligible.

You can also call 311. If you’re outside of Montgomery County, call 240-777-0311

Prince George’s County

Visit this website: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

You can also call the Prince George’s County Health Department at 301-883-7879

Queen Anne’s County

Visit this website: https://www.qac.org/1460/COVID-19-Vaccination-Info

You can also call Queen Anne’s County Health Department Call Center at 443-262-9900, available M-F 8-4:30

Somerset County

Visit this website: https://somersethealth.org/community-health-services/coronavirus-covid-19/

Scroll down for vaccine information.

If you are eligible and want to schedule an appointment for a vaccination send an email to somerset.covidvax@maryland.gov

You can also call the Somerset County COVID-19 Hotline at 443-523-1920

St. Mary’s County

Visit this website: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/

Scroll down for vaccine registration information and instructions.

You can also call 301-475-4200 ext. 1049. Due to call volumes you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call.

Talbot County

Visit this website: https://talbotcovid19.org/

Scroll down to complete an interest form for your category.

You can also call the Talbot County Health Department at 410-819-5600

Washington County

Visit this website: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/

Scroll down for vaccination information. Click the big yellow button for your category to submit a wait list registration.

You can also call the Washington County Senior COVID Vaccine Call List Assistance Hotline at 1-833-231-1852

Wicomico County

Visit this website: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/

Instructions to book an appointment: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-do-I-get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine_.jpg

You can also call 410-912-6889

Worcester County

Visit this website: https://worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase scroll down for registration instructions and vaccine information.