Coronavirus

How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland

All the information you need, by county.

MARYLAND, USA — Making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Maryland is a three-step process: (1) determining which phase you fall into (2) pre-registering or filling out an interest form if necessary and (3) booking an appointment when it’s your turn. We’ll walk you through these steps below. Feel free to share this guide with anyone you know who needs assistance.

PLEASE NOTE: If you pre-register or fill out an interest form, this is not a scheduled appointment. You will be contacted when the vaccination site is ready to schedule you.

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

Here's who is eligible to be vaccinated in Maryland:

  • All licensed, registered and certified health care providers
  • Front line hospital staff
  • Nursing home residents and staff
  • Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
  • Assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities
  • Law enforcement and firefighters, EMS
  • Education staff, including K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare providers
  • Correctional health staff and officers
  • Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A
  • Health care workers not covered in Phase 1A, including but not limited to lab services, public health, vaccine manufacturing and other health care professions
  • Front line judiciary staff
  • Continuity of government
  • Food/agriculture production, critical manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public mass transit, grocery store employees
  • Veterinarians and support staff
  • Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
  • Adults age 65 and older
  • Individuals who are currently receiving hospital-based treatment, including in hospital outpatient centers AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions:
  • Cancer patients who are currently in active treatment
  • End stage renal disease patients requiring hemodialysis
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Solid organ transplant recipients
  • Sickle cell disease patients
  • Diabetic patients (Type 1 and Type 2)

PLEASE NOTE: Some counties are not on the same page with the state with their vaccine rollouts - so it's a good idea to check with your local health department to confirm your eligibility. And another thing - supply is extremely limited. So even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT? 

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Maryland, visit these sites:

Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Maryland. Here they are, listed below.

Below, you can view vaccination and registration information for each county. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, on a Mac, press the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. On a PC, press the CTRL and "F" keys. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.

  • Allegany County

Visit this website: https://health.maryland.gov/allegany/Pages/COVIDVaccination.aspx

You can also call your local senior center to register over the phone. Those phone numbers are below.

Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710

Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510

George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842

Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930

  • Anne Arundel County

Visit this website: https://aahealth.org/covidvaccines/

If you are eligible, click “Sign up here” in the maroon box to preregister.

Here's the direct preregistration link: https://aacounty.org/covidvax

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.

You can also call the COVID Health Line: 410-222-7256 M-F 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

  • Baltimore County

General Vaccine Information: https://coronavirusvaccineoutreach-bc-gis.hub.arcgis.com

Preregistration link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c268c6f40463480baae69154b7845ffd

They will contact you when it’s your turn to book an appointment!

You can also call 410-887-2243

  • Baltimore City 

Visit this website:  https://coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information/priority-group-1a

Scroll down for instructions.

You can also call 410-396-2273

  • Calvert County

Visit this website: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine

Click “COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration form” in purple

You can also call 410-535-0218

  • Caroline County

Visit this website: https://carolinecovid19.org/vax

You can also call 410-479-5880

  • Carroll County

Visit this website: https://cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19-vaccination/

Scroll down and click the yellow box that says “NEW! COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Forms!”

You can also call 410-876-4848

  • Cecil County

Visit this website: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/

Scroll down for COVID-19 vaccination info, resources and pre-registration.

Direct link to pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXyOjlEIFStJkjBuNCpdR-w9rj2AcruHKGMP2I1Mq5Lg2QDw/viewform

Step-by-step vaccine registration instructions: https://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PDF-CCHD-VAX-REGISTRATION-PROCESS-01_27_2021.pdf

You can also call 410-996-1005

  • Charles County

Visit this website: https://charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/

You can also call 301-609-6900

  • Dorchester County

For county vaccine info and resources: www.dorchesterhealth.org/index.php?page=COVID-19

Pre-registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2ikcmmgmpEQVaXSEPeNIYf1RFRUVWVURx4w2XpOBtzfcVQg/viewform

You can also call 211, a call line that’s available 24/7. The Dorchester County Health Department number is 410-228-3223 and is available M-F 8-4:30.

  • Frederick County 

Visit this website: https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine interest form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=LTTGSAY4Q0id7GpAsbuHNwWNYN1Yz5tBp0XTFg0s7vVUMENLRVNLTkJJT1gyMkFaOTVLT0xSUTUwViQlQCN0PWcu

You can also call the Frederick County COVID-19 Appointment Line, available M-F 8-5. See more info below.

English: 301-600-7900

Spanish: 301-600-7905

  • Garrett County 

Visit this website: https://garretthealth.org/covid-19-information/

When appointments are available, a registration link is available at the top of the homepage at garretthealth.org.

You can also call 301-334-7698

  • Harford County 

Visit this website: https://harfordcountyhealth.com/the-harford-county-covid-19-vaccination-plan/

Vaccine screening form: http://harfordcountyhealth.com/harfordcovidvax/

You can also call 410-612-1779

  • Howard County 

Visit this website: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Vaccine registration information: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration-Guidance

You can also call the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6300

  • Kent County 

Visit this website: https://kenthd.org/covid-19/

You can also call the Kent County Health Department at 1-410-778-1350

  • Montgomery County 

General vaccine information: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

In Spanish: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/index-es.html

Scroll down and click the red “preregister” button if you are eligible.

You can also call 311. If you’re outside of Montgomery County, call 240-777-0311

  • Prince George’s County 

Visit this website: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Preregister here: https://covid19vaccination.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

You can also call the Prince George’s County Health Department at 301-883-7879

  • Queen Anne’s County 

Visit this website: https://www.qac.org/1460/COVID-19-Vaccination-Info

Interest form: https://www.qac.org/FormCenter/Online-Forms-5/COVID19-Vaccine-Interest-Contact-Informa-60

You can also call Queen Anne’s County Health Department Call Center at 443-262-9900, available M-F 8-4:30

  • Somerset County 

Visit this website: https://somersethealth.org/community-health-services/coronavirus-covid-19/ 

Scroll down for vaccine information.

If you are eligible and want to schedule an appointment for a vaccination send an email to somerset.covidvax@maryland.gov

You can also call the Somerset County COVID-19 Hotline at 443-523-1920

  • St. Mary’s County 

Visit this website: http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/ 

Scroll down for vaccine registration information and instructions.

You can also call 301-475-4200 ext. 1049. Due to call volumes you may need to leave a message and wait for a return call.

  • Talbot County 

Visit this website: https://talbotcovid19.org/ 

Scroll down to complete an interest form for your category.

You can also call the Talbot County Health Department at 410-819-5600

  • Washington County 

Visit this website: https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/ 

Scroll down for vaccination information. Click the big yellow button for your category to submit a wait list registration.

You can also call the Washington County Senior COVID Vaccine Call List Assistance Hotline at 1-833-231-1852

  • Wicomico County 

Visit this website: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/

Instructions to book an appointment: https://www.wicomicohealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/How-do-I-get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine_.jpg

You can also call 410-912-6889

  • Worcester County 

Visit this website: https://worcesterhealth.org/news/1755-covid-vaccine-registration-by-phase scroll down for registration instructions and vaccine information.

You can also call 667-253-2140 to register for the clinic waiting list.

