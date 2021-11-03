FEMA assisting vaccine operations in Maryland as more appointments become available

About 10,000 people have been vaccinated at the recently opened Waldorf location.

WALDORF, Md. — As Maryland is set to open two more vaccination sites by the end of the month, the Waldorf location at Regency Furniture Stadium is seeing an increase in residents getting their shots.

The mass vaccination site in Charles County just opened on Thursday, and while it had a relatively slower start, officials said the efforts to vaccinate have ramped up ever since.

The site near St. Charles High School had its busiest day on Wednesday with 2,600 appointments, an increase from its opening average of about 1,000 daily. The supply of doses always dictates the number of appointments available, but FEMA Deputy Site Manager April Cummings said the site should see even more appointments soon.

"We're still building up the capability and capacity," Cummings said. "We're on a glide charter and we're looking to go from there."

About 10,000 people have been immunized at the Waldorf site since last week, and FEMA expects to see more than 14,000 doses in the coming week. Currently, the staff is seeing an average of 2,000 appointments daily.

"A busy day has been 60 to 90 minutes but other than that, things have been operating smoothly," Cummings said.

FEMA is providing staff members to operate the outdoor vaccination clinic and provided $220 million to support similar sites in Maryland.

Today April Cummings, FEMA Site Lead at the Waldorf, Maryland Community Vaccination Center told our story on @wusa9. Tune in to learn more about the important work @FEMA is doing in support of the State of Maryland. pic.twitter.com/dKFgISP7j2 — FEMA Region 3 (@FEMAregion3) March 11, 2021

Since the demand is growing, Cummings said FEMA is also bringing in more staff. There are more than 50 FEMA workers in Waldorf so far, helping make up the 120+ personnel from federal agencies.

With a population of 163,000 people, the state of Maryland chose Charles County to help with equity issues. Recent census data showed nearly 60% of residents in the county alone identify as African American, Latino, Asian or Native American.

Obtaining a vaccine appointment requires Maryland residents to sign up through the state portal.

Eligibility is determined during the registration process online, but FEMA, like in all vaccination sites in the DMV, does not have a second confirmation on property. Staffers check an ID to make sure people who arrive have an appointment.

Cummings gave WUSA9 a tour of the location and said the process starts out with patients being greeted by staff. They loop around the stadium into a screening area where they're asked certain health questions. They drive to a set of tents to receive their dose. It's about a five-minute process to get the shot before you have to park in the lot known as the observation area.

Since opening last week, @FEMAregion3's April Cummings gave me a tour of the vaccination site in Waldorf. Yesterday was the busiest day for them with 2,600 appointments. It's only growing from here as the team expects to have more staff members to help with demand. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ccO74PDKsq — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) March 11, 2021

Based on CDC guidelines, the person who received a shot waits for 15 or 30 minutes to make sure they're okay to leave.

"I'm just grateful to be here," one vaccine recipient said.

The site is open seven days a week. FEMA will be there assisting as long as needed.