Maryland to launch statewide registration for mass vaccination sites in March

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland announced plans to launch a statewide registration portal for its mass vaccination sites during a Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup virtual meeting Monday. The new registration system will launch in March, and allows eligible residents to pre-register for appointments.

“In March, we’re going to be launching a statewide preregistration system to support our state-run mass vaccination sites and this is going to allow us to manage the flow of appointments, which we're very excited about,” Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said. "It will also help us to coordinate with county health departments and allow both mass vaccine sites and the local health departments to manage appointments.

Schrader acknowledged that while supplies still remain limited currently, the registration portal is a preparatory step for a future when vaccines are widely available.

"Most importantly, we expect that establishing a pre-registration system will improve the user experience and prepare for the day when supplies are very, very abundant," Schrader said.

In late January, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state’s health department along with the Maryland National Guard were working together to launch at least six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. Currently, the state is operating three mass vaccination sites: one in Prince George's County at Six Flags, one at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and a third at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Mass vaccination sites are a critical element in the statewide network of vaccination options that we are establishing,” Schrader said. “These sites will promote equitable access to vaccines by supplementing the sites operated by local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and other local partners.”

Hogan said that while the speed of vaccinations is increasing, the supply from the federal government remains extremely limited in the state; Maryland currently receives 12,000 doses a day, while two million Marylanders are currently vaccine eligible.

Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings.

As of Tuesday, Maryland's statewide positivity rate is 3.9%, and according to Gov. Hogan, 99% of the state's first doses received from the federal government have been administered. The state is averaging 27,604 shots per day.

