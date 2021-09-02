Indoor dining will resume in Montgomery County starting Valentine's Day

Restrictions include capping indoor dining at 25% capacity, not serving alcohol after 10 p.m., and imposing a 90-minute time limit for diners.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County is joining the rest of Maryland in lifting its ban on indoor dining. The county council voted 7-2 Tuesday to pass an executive order to lift the county’s ban starting Feb. 14, but there are a few limitations.

Restrictions include capping indoor dining at 25% capacity, not serving alcohol after 10 p.m., and imposing a 90-minute time limit for diners. County Executive Marc Elrich amended the original proposal from 60 minutes to 90 minutes, and pushed back the start date to Valentine's Day.

Caddies on Cordell owner Ronnie Heckman previously said one hour for diners won't be enough time to get their meals and eat.

“By the time you're done eating, get the hell out -- I just think it's wrong,” Heckman said. “I think that if you're encouraging more people to come in and out of the restaurant then you're going to spread more. What is three hours with three different groups of people versus one group of people for three hours? I would rather have the long group of people for three hours.”

I cannot support opening indoor dining & encourage an activity the @CDCgov, many studies & public health experts have deemed an unsafe activity. Our priority must be reopening our schools considering the harm to our students & to do that we must keep transmission rates down. https://t.co/q6yatnoLri — Will Jawando (@willjawando) February 9, 2021

The idea of reopening indoor dining, in general, drew applause from owners who have been hit hard by the pandemic, but brought sharp criticism from two council members.

"Reopening indoor dining on Valentine's Day flies in the face of public health," Councilmember Will Jawando said before the vote, reiterating his strong connections to indoor dining.

In a tweet, Jawando instead encouraged council members to look at what could be done to bring students back for in-person learning.

"Our priority must be reopening our schools considering the harm to our students and to do that we must keep transmission rates down," he tweeted.

Councilmember Craig Rice backed Jawando voting no on the executive order.



County officials have repeatedly said indoor dining is not safe.

“I know for a fact that dining indoors without a face covering is a dangerous activity," Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery's director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said. "There are studies across the country that have demonstrated that time and time again."

Stoddard said Elrich has decided the damage caused by the economic harm may be exceeding the harm from a public health perspective.

Since the county implemented the indoor dining ban, health officials said there’s been a drop in COVID-19 cases.

“We didn't say the dining was the sole factor for the lower numbers but we think collectively we've done a lot of things and are more protective over time," Elrich said. "And if you look at our charts, you look at the state's charts, that for months we've been toward the lower half of the state more in line with the smaller counties."