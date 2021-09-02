x
Maryland

Police explain why some people saw a white tiger on the side of I-270 in Montgomery County

The porcelain lifelike looking white tiger had some drivers on I-270 shocked rode down the interstate on Saturday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Did you see the white tiger on I-270? It was made of porcelain but startled some drivers on the interstate.

On Saturday morning, police dispatch in Montgomery County received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Road.

Officers responded and  Rockville City Police Department Officer Weiss located the tiger: a large, lifelike, porcelain figurine. 

How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery to police and the community.

The tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station - where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic, the police department said.

