The employee works at a meal distribution site at Glen Haven Elementary School in Wheaton.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A nutrition services staff employee with the Montgomery County School System has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a community notification emailed to parents in Montgomery County.

The employee works at a meal distribution site at Glen Haven Elementary School in Wheaton. The email did not include information about that person's current condition.

According to the email, the employee last worked at the distribution site Wednesday, Oct.14. The school system said it is asking staff members who worked with the affected employee to self-quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with that person.

The email also advises anyone who visited Glen Haven Elementary to self-monitor for symptoms.

"Based on discussions with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, we believe the risk level to students and families is low," the email said.

MCPS reports that the employee did utilize a mask and gloves while doing their work, and said that the school's kitchen will be closed over the weekend for deep cleaning. Food distribution will resume on Monday, Oct.19th.

Montgomery County Public Schools provides curbside meal service at 74 school sites, according to its website.

Breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (double meals) and Friday. The district increased to a triple meal service on Fridays, beginning Sept. 18, to help address food insecurity for MCPS students over the weekend.