Montgomery County investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at nonpublic schools

The county’s health director said there are seven ongoing investigations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County’s Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles announced the county had seven ongoing COVID-19 investigations that involve nonpublic schools.

Gayles made the announcement in Thursday’s press briefing, adding that to date there are 13 different nonpublic schools that have had COVID-19 incidences involving cases of teachers, staff, and students.

“In some of those instances, at least I believe two of them, we've had to quarantine a group of students who may have been exposed,” Gayles said.

Gayles said due to privacy concerns and the ongoing nature of some of the investigations he couldn’t disclose the names of the schools.

This coronavirus outbreak update comes after weeks of back and forth tension between the county’s nonpublic schools, Montgomery County government, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. (Read more below specifically on this in the related link below)

Nonpublic schools continue to hold in-person class, whereas Montgomery County Public Schools wrapped up its second week of 100 percent distance learning.

Gaithersburg Mother Felicia Kaminker said for her family it’s been so far so good.

“Thankfully not having any zoom issues,” Kaminker said. “The way that Montgomery County school system has planned out with their breaks, I think it's fantastic.”

She said her two sons, a sixth-grader and a freshman in high school, have set up home desk stations to provide a proper school-like environment.

Kaminker said her family is also looking for the positives of the COVID-19 situation.

“There has to be some positives in this. It's taken out the bullying aspect of the new shoes, the new clothes, and what you look like.” Kaminker said.

She said it appears the district has the mission to help students, lift them up, and get them on track.

“I hope that everybody continues to support each other, especially in this political mishmash of decisions and funding and everything,” Kaminker said.

Montgomery County Public Schools has a target return to school date set for January 29, 2020, for certain in=person learning.