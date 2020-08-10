4 positive COVID cases tied to Potomac Soccer Association, health officials say

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles confirmed that 35 individuals were asked to quarantine following contact tracing.

POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County health officials confirmed Wednesday that four COVID cases had been tied to a youth soccer club in Potomac, Maryland.

"We were notified of some cases at the end of last week, with two initial cases tied to the Potomac Soccer [Association]," Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said Wednesday. "As a result of those conversations and contact tracing investigation, we have placed approximately 35 individuals on quarantine status, secondary to that potential exposure."

Gayles said he is aware of four individuals that have now tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, in relation to that investigation.

"If we identify others who test positive, we will make the necessary recommendations to them as well as to any teams around suspension of activity, as well as any schools that need to take further action if any other students or staff may have been exposed."

(VIDEO) County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles was asked about a #COVID19 outbreak involving soccer players during today's virtual media briefing. Here's the latest from Dr. Gayles ▶ https://t.co/N2Ger4KKI6. @MoCoDHHS pic.twitter.com/N3B2awI0Lv — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) October 7, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon authorized high school sports to resume in Maryland beginning Oct. 7, but Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) decided to continue its fall sports season virtually.

While MCPS officials said it will remain virtual, Montgomery County recreation and sports organizations have found ways to play some sports during the pandemic.

“The fact that we're even here playing I think is really a small miracle," MSI Soccer Board Chairman Adam Prill said. "How is it working? I think we've gotten great responses from our soccer community. They're very excited to be outside on the fields. You know, just having fun, it's not without challenges.”