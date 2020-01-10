Nazi imagery shows up in virtual class for a Montgomery County high school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public School officials are addressing parents and students after racial imagery showed up in a virtual class at Damascus High School.
A student at Damascus High School was using a Nazi cartoon character for his personal ZOOM icon/photo, according to the school district.
"The student who posted the image will receive consequences aligned with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Damascus High School," said Damascus High School Principal Kevin Yates in a statement to WUSA9.
MCPS said it talked to both the student and his family after first making the student take down the imagery that is pictured below:
Here is MCPS Response (letter sent home to kids):
I am writing to share information about an incident that occurred during your child’s third-period art class today and how it is being addressed. A student posted a cartoon image of a Nazi as a Zoom avatar. School administrators were made aware of the situation, immediately asked the student to take down the image and followed up with the student and family. We apologize for the hateful image that your child witnessed. The student who posted the image will receive consequences aligned with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Damascus High School. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.
Thank you,
Kevin Yates
Principal
Damascus High School