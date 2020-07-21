100% virtual learning recommended to start 2020-2021 school year, FCPS superintendent says

The first quarter of the school year would be conducted virtually and then students would be phased back in beginning with elementary school students.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand is recommending 100% virtual learning to begin the 2020-2021 school year, due to "worsening national and regional health conditions."

The first quarter of the school year would be conducted virtually, with a reevaluation prior to the end of the quarter. Schools would then phase students back in, no earlier than the second quarter, beginning with elementary school students, select special education and ESOL learners spanning all grade levels PreK-12.

"Our priority remains to establish a safe in-person learning environment for students and staff," Brabrand said during Tuesday's work session on reopening schools.

Beyond the change in case rates across the country, FCPS officials said the lack of rapid testing available in Fairfax (5-7 day wait for test results) and higher than normal leave of absence requests from staff (double this year) as factors in the decision to recommend virtual learning.

As of June 29, FCPS had announced two options for enrollment: in-person or full-time virtual, giving students and staff a choice.

Students and teachers had to submit their preferences to the district by July 15, choosing between a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning and 100% distance learning. FCPS said they had an 85% response rate from students and 92% response rate from teachers. The school district said 60% of students opted for in-person learning, while only 48% of teachers were in favor of in-person instruction.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers sent FCPS officials a letter on July 17, requesting the district switch to a 100% virtual start and added that neighboring districts have already decided to start with distance learning for their start to the school year.

“We all want to be back in school with our kids, but at this point, we don’t feel like we can do it safely by September 8," FCFT Executive Board Member, Emily VanDerhoff said. "I feel like there’s going to be a lot of inconsistencies.”

In response, FCPS sent WUSA 9 the following statement:

“FCPS is deeply appreciative of the efforts, the work, the collaboration and the commitment of FCPS teachers and support personnel. Their roles are crucial to the success and well-being of students across the division and their voices are being heard. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and community in developing our return to school plans.”

School officials acknowledged that neighboring districts are selecting varying return to school plans, which can be difficult for staff and faculty who may teach in FCPS, but live in a neighboring county. According to FCPS data, one-third of its employees live outside of Fairfax County.

Both Arlington Public and Manassas City Schools have announced they will start solely with distance learning, but Loudoun County is planning to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

FCPS teacher Robyn Mejia said the differences in district responses make it difficult for families like hers. She works as a teacher for FCPS but lives in Frederick, Maryland, which is where her two children go to school.

Frederick Schools has yet to release its reopening plan.