Fairfax County teachers push for district to change its mind and choose a 100% virtual start

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers sent FCPS officials a letter requesting the change, in light of nearby districts opting for distance learning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As the new school year fast approaches, some Fairfax County teachers are hoping to convince their district to switch to a 100% virtual start.

“I feel like it would be much more beneficial to a lot of students if we’re able to start virtual and make sure we have everything in place for in-person teaching," FCPS teacher Robyn Mejia said. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Some of her lingering questions include:

How are things going to be cleaned?

How often are things going to be cleaned?

Who is responsible for that?

Making sure teachers have the PPE they need

What happens when a teacher is exposed outside of school?

What happens when a child is exposed?

"It’s a lot for teachers to go out and buy all these extra things," Mejia said. "I spent easily $500 a year for my students on things they don’t have and this year there is no sharing of supplies, and that makes it especially hard on students who can’t afford supplies."

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers sent FCPS officials a letter Friday, requesting the change, adding that neighboring districts have already decided to start with distance learning.

“We all want to be back in school with our kids, but at this point, we don’t feel like we can do it safely by September 8," FCFT Executive Board Member, Emily VanDerhoff said. "I feel like there’s going to be a lot of inconsistencies.”

In response, FCPS sent WUSA 9 the following statement:

“FCPS is deeply appreciative of the efforts, the work, the collaboration and the commitment of FCPS teachers and support personnel. Their roles are crucial to the success and well-being of students across the division and their voices are being heard. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and community in developing our return to school plans.”

Parents and teachers had to submit their preferences to the district last Wednesday, choosing between a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning and 100% distance learning.

In total, the district lists 60% of its 189,000 students as having chosen the in-person option. However, it also reports that 17% of families did not submit a choice.

So, of the students who responded — 52% selected in-person — as opposed to 44% of teachers who submitted a choice. About 1,000 teachers also did not write-in a response, per the district's website.

“Fairfax consistently says we’re putting safety of students and staff first, but we’re seeing that these other school districts are making these other decisions than we’re making, and so we’re hoping that Fairfax will go the way of these other school districts," VanDerhoff said.

Both Arlington Public and Manassas City Schools have announced they are starting solely with distance learning.

Loudoun County Public Schools, however, are also planning to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Mejia said the differences in district responses make it difficult for families like hers. She works as a teacher for FCPS but lives in Frederick, Maryland, which is where her two children go to school.

Frederick Schools has yet to release its reopening plan.

“What about my kids? Are they virtual or in person, and how does that affect my day care?” Mejia asked.

She said she hopes the school board answers her and other teachers' lingering questions this week.