Court Docs: Former DCPS teacher charged with child sex abuse crime

Mark Walker has been charged with first-degree child sex abuse, according to DC Superior Court documents.

WASHINGTON — A former D.C. public school teacher has been arrested on a child sex abuse charge that stems back to 2015, according to DC Superior Court documents.

An affidavit provided by D.C. Police said that Walker worked for D.C. Public Schools between 2014 and 2019, according to the documents.

Court documents say that the minor was 15-years-old when Walker had sexual intercourse with them. The reported abuse happened between May 2015 and August 2015, according to the court documents.

The affidavit from the DC Superior Court documents shows that investigators interviewed multiple former students of Walker's that described having close relationships with their teacher at the time. One of these witnesses told investigators that they had smoked THC vape cartridges and drank alcohol with Walker at his D.C. home on at least one occasion, according to the court documents.

It is not known at this time if more charges are pending against Walker.