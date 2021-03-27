Police: Search underway for homicide suspect who escaped from custody

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was arrested on March 22 and charged as an adult in connection with a Southeast D.C. homicide back in January.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense.

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was arrested on March 22 and charged as an adult in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast in January.

Adgerson stands 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

D.C. Police said Adgerson was last seen at 6:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest on Friday evening wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket, and a pair of slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Adgerson’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

