DC Police: Juvenile shot by off-duty Pentagon law enforcement officer after attempting to rob them

WASHINGTON — A juvenile male was shot by a Pentagon Force Protection Officer after the minor tried to rob the officer, according to the Metropolitan Police Department ( D.C. Police).
The juvenile is conscious and breathing and the officer was off duty, said D.C. Police in its statement to WUSA9.
D.C. Police said the juvenile was shot in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast after attempting to rob the federal law enforcement officer.
The condition of the juvenile shot has not been released and no further information has been provided by officials.
