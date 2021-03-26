13, 14-year-old boys arrested in DC armed carjacking

One suspect opened the car door and assaulted the victim and another suspect later joined in the assault, with one of the suspects eventually pulling out a knife.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Detectives announced Friday that arrests have been made in an armed carjacking on Thursday on 42nd Street in Northeast.

Two boys, a 13 and 14-year-old, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking on Thursday. Police said that just before 9 p.m., the victim was driving their car when two suspects approached.

One suspect opened the car door and assaulted the victim and another suspect later joined in the assault, with one of the suspects eventually pulling out a knife. The suspects soon got into the victim’s car and drove off. Police then located the vehicle and the suspects inside.

The Metropolitan Police Department incident report indicates that there was a total of five suspects involved in the carjacking. Those not arrested ran away from the scene.

The case currently remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Thursday's carjacking comes just days after officers arrested two teenage girls for their suspected roles in the deadly crash that happened Monday in D.C.'s Navy Yard community, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to the department, the man died after a car overturned on the 1200 block of Van Street, Southeast near Nationals Park.

MPD's preliminary investigation found that a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl assaulted the driver of the truck with a Taser while carjacking the man, which resulted in the rollover crash.

Horrifying video played in juvenile court shows two girls allegedly carjacking UberEats driver and crushing him between driver's door and car when they crash next to Nats Stadium. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3MbqvQibWM — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 24, 2021

The victim was identified in a release from MPD Wednesday as 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar of Springfield, Virginia.

Police say both teens have been charged with felony murder and carjacking

An MPD detective says one girl admitted going to Navy Yard station with the intent to steal a car. She blames the other girl for jamming the car in gear, swinging the steering wheel, and crushing to death UberEats driver Mohammad Anwar, according to the detective.

Less than a week before, another 14 and 15-year-old were also arrested and charged for their involvement in an armed carjacking incident in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Feb. 27, just after midnight in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane Southeast, police said the teens carjacked a ride-share driver after the person dropped them off at their location.

The teens assaulted the driver and displayed a gun before they fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene following the incident, the driver told them that he was carjacked by three people. Officers noticed that the victim suffered injuries and called EMS crews to the scene.

Over the last year, D.C. Police say carjackings have become a major point of concern for their agency. The department said in 2021, 23 juveniles have been arrested in the District for committing that crime.

MPD data shows there have been 95 carjackings in D.C. in 2021. That’s almost three times the amount of carjackings there were in D.C. this same time last year.