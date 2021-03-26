DC police investigating after 'noose' discovered at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Capitol Hill

D.C. Police have not yet released any suspect information and are currently investigating this as a hate crime, officials say.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating after officials say a "noose" was discovered on a tree outside of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill.

The church is located at 301 A Street SE -- just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol. According to D.C. police, officers were called to the church Friday morning just after 11 a.m. after reports of an individual observing a rope that had a loop fashioned at the end, similar to that of a noose

D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen tweeted a photo outside the church Friday afternoon.

"A despicable symbol and act of hate. MPD has been on [the] scene and is working with church leadership," Allen wrote. "Denounce it loud and clear – hate has no home here."

D.C. Police have not yet indicated whether officials have narrowed down any suspect information regarding this incident and are currently investigating this as a hate crime.

"These types of offenses are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable. We are currently investigating this as a possible hate crime," a spokesperson with D.C. Police said in a statement to WUSA9.