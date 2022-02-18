x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three people shot in Prince George's County, police say

Officers say three people were injured in the shooting including a teenager who is in critical condition.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers say three people were injured in the shooting including a teenage boy who is in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims' — an adult female and a male (whose age was not confirmed by police) — are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information and have not said what circumstances led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Donations flood in to support DC boy who escaped a bullet that killed his mom

Rufus Thomas Hayes says his mom was the one who always comforted him when he woke from nightmares of people shooting. Now, he doesn't know where to turn.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Kim Potter gets 2 year prison sentence