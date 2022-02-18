Three people shot in Prince George's County, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday evening.
According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
Officers say three people were injured in the shooting including a teenage boy who is in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims' — an adult female and a male (whose age was not confirmed by police) — are unknown at this time.
Police have not released any suspect information and have not said what circumstances led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
