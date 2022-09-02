New photos released of suspect wanted in shooting that killed mom in front of son

Less than a week after the shooting, police are sharing images of a suspect they believe is responsible for the deadly shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police have released images of a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting that killed a mother in front of her 8-year-old son earlier this month.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Division Avenue NE on Feb. 9.

Pamela Thomas, 54, was riding in a car with her son Rufus and her sister when the shots rang out. Rufus was able to duck out of the way before the bullet sliced through his hair and hit his mother, killing her.

Officers say the images were captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a Homicide that occurred on 2/9/22, in the 500 block of Division Avenue, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/vGntUUS04u pic.twitter.com/jvDKlR3SWe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2022

Police believe the suspect was shooting at someone else when the car Thomas was riding in was caught in the crossfire.

Rufus is now staying with his aunt in Prince George's County. But the third grader says he misses his mom "infinitely."

People have come together to support Rufus after tragically losing his mother not long after his father and stepfather both also passed within the last year. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $23,000 as of Monday afternoon.