x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Man dead after shooting in Rockville

Police responded to a shooting Thursday night near Bradley Avenue.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Thursday night in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place in Rockville around 11:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. 

Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. 

Police have not yet been able to determine a motive for the shooting or any possible suspects. 

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 

Rockville City Police also responded and provided assistance to officers with the Montgomery County Police Department during their investigation.

RELATED: Police: Rockville man sexually assaulted girl during scheduled private music lessons

RELATED: Montgomery County officer has medical episode while driving, dies after single-vehicle crash

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Man dead after shooting in Rockville