Man dead after shooting in Rockville

Police responded to a shooting Thursday night near Bradley Avenue.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Thursday night in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place in Rockville around 11:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds at the location.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Police have not yet been able to determine a motive for the shooting or any possible suspects.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at

Rockville City Police also responded and provided assistance to officers with the Montgomery County Police Department during their investigation.