Police identify suspect in fatal DC Days Inn shooting

MPD detectives say 18-year-old Gerald Thomas of Temple Hills is charged with second-degree murder while armed.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from January when the victim of the shooting was identified.

Metropolitan Police detectives have a suspect in the Jan. 27 fatal shooting at a Days Inn in Northwest DC and are asking the public's help to locate him.

According to police, 18-year-old Gerald Thomas, Temple Hills, Maryland, is wanted for the shooting death of 20-year-old Dasha Cleary, of Waldorf, Maryland, in an incident that also left four other people with gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the Days Inn in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found three women inside with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals and Cleary died. The two other women were treated for life-threatening injuries.

Two additional victims, both adult males, sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Thomas is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed.

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.