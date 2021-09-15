Three men charged in shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans

PJ Evans was shot and killed while playing video games inside an apartment. Police say he had just gotten back from school and football practice.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Police have arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans.

PJ was killed on Aug 24 after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover. He was inside one of the units playing video games, having just gotten back from school and football practice.

Police have arrested 23-year-old George Shamman, 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha and his brother 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha.

The Prince George's County Police Department says all three men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They remain in the custody of the department of corrections and are waiting on bond status.

Detectives arrest and charge 21 y/o Desmond Nkwocha, 23 y/o Mark Nkwocha and 23 y/o George Shamman for Killing of 8-year-old on August 24th: https://t.co/EXj0mi7XGK #PGPD #FirsttoServe pic.twitter.com/0xwszcW86I — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021

PJ's mother, Tiffani Evans, spoke with WUSA9 less than 24 hours after she lost her son. She described PJ as a math whiz who loved school and playing football.

“My son was a star," said Evans. "He had a bright future, that boy lived for football, his family and god.“

Police do not believe PJ was the intended target of this shooting. Officers have not said why the men opened fire on the apartment complex.