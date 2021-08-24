x
Crime

Child shot in Prince George's County, police say

Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A large police presence has formed after a child was shot in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

According to Prince George's County Police, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road. When officers arrived they found a young boy who had been shot.

Police report the child was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers have not said anything about the child's age or identity.

There are very few details known about the shooting at this time.

No suspect information has been released. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

Police are still working to identify any suspects.

