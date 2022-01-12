x
Crime

Teen brings loaded gun, weed to school in Montgomery County

The male student from Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with multiple weapons offenses.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old Montgomery County high school student has been arrested after police and school staff say he came to school Tuesday with a loaded handgun. 

In a press release Wednesday, police say Wheaton High School staff observed that the teen boy smelled like marijuana. The staff member then took the student to the main office, where he consented to a self-search. During that search, school officials discovered the marijuana and a loaded handgun. 

School staff said the gun was immediately taken from the student, and the police were called. Montgomery County officers arrived at the school just before 2 p.m. The student was arrested and taken to the Wheaton District station.

The teen, who police say is from Silver Spring, has been charged with multiple weapons offenses and is currently being held at the Central Processing Unit. 

