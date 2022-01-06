Juvenile arrested after woman and child are found dead in Clinton, Maryland

A man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

CLINTON, Md. — A woman and child are dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at a home just before 6 p.m. in the 8500 block of Wendy Street.

When police arrived they found a woman and child dead inside the home. A man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. Officials have not said how the suspect is related to the victims but have said they believed the deadly shooting to be a domestic-related incident.

Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

