Juvenile arrested after woman and child are found dead in Clinton, Maryland

CLINTON, Md. — A woman and child are dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened at a home just before 6 p.m. in the 8500 block of Wendy Street.
When police arrived they found a woman and child dead inside the home. A man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.
Police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. Officials have not said how the suspect is related to the victims but have said they believed the deadly shooting to be a domestic-related incident.
Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
