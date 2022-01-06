x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile arrested after woman and child are found dead in Clinton, Maryland

A man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

CLINTON, Md. — A woman and child are dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at a home just before 6 p.m. in the 8500 block of Wendy Street. 

When police arrived they found a woman and child dead inside the home. A man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay. 

Police say a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. Officials have not said how the suspect is related to the victims but have said they believed the deadly shooting to be a domestic-related incident. 

Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.  

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: 2 PG County brothers die of carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to use generator to heat house

The men who died were 30-year-old Carlos Ramon Carranza and his brother Luis Eduardo Carranza, according to their cousin, Nelson Herrera.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

DC Police investigating first homicide of 2022