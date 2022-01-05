18-year-old found dead after Southeast DC apartment shooting

Police are currently investigating the Tuesday homicide and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating the first homicide of 2022 in D.C.

Police say a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday left an 18-year-old dead.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m., in the 3300 block of 12th Street. Metropolitan Police Department officers found the victim shot and unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment building. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services then responded and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting victim has been identified as Dmaree Miller, of Northeast D.C.

Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects or a motive. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.